City deploys more than 200 snow plows to clear residential streets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's snowplows are now clearing residential streets.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles to begin clearing residential streets, while the rest of its fleet will continue focusing on main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Salt spreaders have been clearing streets since Thursday morning. Slick road conditions are expected to continue throughout the day on Friday, and city officials urged drivers to take precautions while traveling.

You can follow the city's snow fleet in real-time by visiting chicagoshovels.org.