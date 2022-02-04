Chicago Sky Send Diamond DeShields To Phoenix In Three-Team Trade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Diamond DeShields will not be back with the Chicago Sky next season.
The 2018 third overall pick was shipped to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a three-team trade deal.
That deal also brings Indiana Fever point guard Julie Allemand to Chicago.
The Sky also sent two first-round picks to Indiana, and got one back from the Mercury.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.