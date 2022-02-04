Watch CBS News

Chicago Sky Send Diamond DeShields To Phoenix In Three-Team Trade

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Diamond DeShields will not be back with the Chicago Sky next season.

The 2018 third overall pick was shipped to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a three-team trade deal.

That deal also brings Indiana Fever point guard Julie Allemand to Chicago.

The Sky also sent two first-round picks to Indiana, and got one back from the Mercury.

First published on February 4, 2022 / 12:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

