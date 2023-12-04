Chicago shooting leaves 2 teens injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood that left two teens injured.

It happened Monday morning around 10:55 in the 4400 block of W. Monroe Street.

Police said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were outside "when a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge approached and a gunman started shooting.

The 16-year-old was shot and wounded in his left leg. The 17-year-old was hit in his right leg. Both teens were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are talking to a "person of interest."