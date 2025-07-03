Chicago shooting survivor says she's on verge of homelessness, can't get help from city programs

Chicago shooting survivor says she's on verge of homelessness, can't get help from city programs

Chicago shooting survivor says she's on verge of homelessness, can't get help from city programs

A survivor of a shooting in Chicago says she is now on the verge of homelessness as she's been denied financial assistance from city and federal programs.

Kalisha Pettus was shot five times in her abdomen by her friend's brother, who was high on drugs at the time, on April 29, 2024, while visiting their house in Chicago.

"I just remember vividly, just, it was just straight across," she said. "Like a target board practice, almost; like he had been practicing, all chest and stomach shots."

Pettus' life changed forever after the shooting. Her left leg had to be amputated when it lost blood flow, her medical records show. She had 15 surgeries and 150 blood transfusions to shave her life.

"I also struggled with my digestive system. Had to be totally repaired," Pettus said.

Before the shooting, she did CrossFit five times a week and worked in the hospitality industry. She was attending school for nutrition when she was shot and said she couldn't go back after because she couldn't afford it anymore.

Her family set up a GoFundMe to help her. She's applied for jobs to work from home but hasn't been able to find work.

"I'm on a strict no work order, no return to work order, from my doctor's office because of ongoing medical issues," she said.

She's also applied for assistance from various city agencies, including from the Department of Family Support Services Rental Assistance Program, who denied her application, and the Emergency Supplemental Victims Fund, who she said also denied her application.

Pettus also applied for benefits through Social Security, and was denied by them as well. They told her she didn't "qualify for benefits" an was "not disabled" under their rules.

That has left her feeling revictimized. And as if things couldn't get worse, Pettus said she's now facing eviction from her South Loop apartment after she's been unable to get the financial support she needs from city programs to pay her rent.

"If I don't get the funding, I have nowhere to go, except a homeless shelter," she said.

Pettus said she plans to start a nonprofit called Heal and Thrive Chicago that will help other survivors of gun violence.

"I feel like God put me in this position for a reason. I was strong enough to fight back, to be a voice for so many other people," she said.

Meantime, she continues her own fight for survival.

"I'm still in survival mode. Still haven't been able to properly heal and process what's happened to me," Pettus said.