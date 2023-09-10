Chicago shooting: 4 men critically wounded, one woman taken in for questioning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four men are in critical condition and a woman is being questioned after a shooting in Chicago's Parkway Gardens community Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of South King around 6:20 p.m.

The four men were inside a home when they were shot. A 23-year-old man was struck in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 28-year-old man was struck in the hip and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another 28-year-old man was struck in the chest and self-transported to U of C. And a 39-year-old man was struck in the back and was transported to U of C. All were reportedly in crticial condition.

A woman, whose age is not known, was taken in for questioning.

Three weapons were recovered from the scene, and detectives are investigating.