Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: 4 men critically wounded, one woman taken in for questioning

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four men are in critical condition and a woman is being questioned after a shooting in Chicago's Parkway Gardens community Saturday evening. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of South King around 6:20 p.m. 

The four men were inside a home when they were shot. A  23-year-old man was struck in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 28-year-old man was struck in the hip and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another 28-year-old man was struck in the chest and self-transported to U of C. And a 39-year-old man was struck in the back and was transported to U of C. All were reportedly in crticial condition.  

A woman, whose age is not known, was taken in for questioning. 

Three weapons were recovered from the scene, and detectives are investigating. 

First published on September 9, 2023 / 8:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.