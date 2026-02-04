Shooters still on loose in 2 deadly attacks about 6 blocks apart on Chicago's Near West Side

The shooters remained at large Wednesday in two attacks that happened less than a mile apart on Chicago's Near West Side a day earlier.

The first happened in a White Castle parking lot at Roosevelt Road and Western Avenue, the second in a UI Health hospital parking garage 0.75 miles east at 1100 S. Wood St.

There is no known connection to the cases, other than how close together they happened.

The shooting in the garage happened at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Shawnquaince Kimbrough, 34, was found shot in the head inside her vehicle on the third floor of the garage.

Police immediately locked down the garage to make sure the gunman was not still inside, and the university sent out a brief campus alert urging people to stay away.

Investigators said the woman was on the University of Illinois Chicago medical campus in the Illinois Medical District for an appointment, and may have been targeted in a possible domestic-related shooting.

Minutes earlier, at 1:20 p.m., police said multiple gunmen walked up and opened fire on a sport-utility vehicle in the parking lot of the White Castle at 2356 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Three men were sitting inside the SUV, which caught fire during the hail of gunfire.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said. A 48-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The third man, a 44-year-old, was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he is listed in good condition, according to police.

The shooters took off and had not been found Wednesday. No one was in custody Wednesday in the UI Health garage shooting either.

The parking garage was back open on Wednesday.