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Men charged in fatal Chicago shooting near United Center in court Friday

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The men charged in the deadly Chicago shooting of a beloved businessman near the United Center earlier this week are due in court Friday.

Nassie Mason, 28, and Erving Harris, 31, both of Chicago, are charged with first-degree murder and possessing a weapon as a felon in the shooting at Madison and Leavitt that killed 67-year-old Jerry Lewis Tuesday.

Lewis was walking just a few blocks from the United Center around 12:45 when Mason and Harris allegedly approached him, pulled out guns and opened fire. Lewis was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mason and Harris were taken into custody shortly after the shooting; charges were filed Thursday. They are due in court for a detention hearing Friday.

Lewis was a successful contractor and developer who mentored others in the construction industry. His wife Zandra described him as a "loving husband, father and grandfather; hardworking man, not selfish."

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