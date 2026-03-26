2 charged with murder of Chicago businessman Jerry Lewis in Near West Side shooting

Two men are charged with first-degree murder for the deadly shooting of a beloved Chicago businessman on the city's Near West Side Tuesday.

Jerry Lewis, 67, was killed around 12:45 p.m. as he walked near Madison and Leavitt, just a few blocks from the United Center. Chicago police said he was approached by two armed men who pulled out guns and opened fire, striking him in the head.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nassie Mason, 28, and Erving Harris, 31, both of Chicago, are now charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon as a felon, both felony charges. Harris also faces one charge for issuance of a warrant.

The two were taken into custody shortly after the shooting and questioned, but charges were not filed until Thursday.

Lewis was a successful contractor and developer who mentored others in the construction industry. His wife Zandra described him as a "loving husband, father and grandfather; hardworking man, not selfish."

Other colleagues and friends remembered him as fiercely dedicated to his community and to people pursuing careers in the construction and contracting space, who dedicated his life and time to helping others.