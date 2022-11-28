Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.

Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.

It was unclear if the other three

Area two detectives are investigating the incident.