Chicago shooting leaves man hit in the face in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The 28-year-old victim was driving his car in the 200 block of East 121st Place around 7:30 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

He had a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.