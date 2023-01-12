Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting leaves man hit in the face in West Pullman

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The 28-year-old victim was driving his car in the 200 block of East 121st Place around 7:30 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

He had a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 8:38 PM

