Chicago man charged with robbing two women, shooting one in Lakeview

A Chicago man is being held in custody as he awaits trial for allegedly robbing two women at gunpoint and shooting one of them Sunday in Lakeview.

Michael Jenkins, 19, is charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, two counts of possessing a stolen car, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of identity theft for that robbery and another in June.

Police said Jenkins was among a group of three people who robbed two 24-year-old women on Sunday in the 400 block of West Wellington Avenue and shot one of the victims in a struggle over her personal belongings.

The woman who was shot in her stomach and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Prosecutors said the bullet severed an artery, leading to bleeding in her belly. The trio took her wallet. The other woman's cell phone was stolen.

While the woman who was shot was in the hospital, prosecutors said she started receiving text alerts about successful and declined purchases being made with her bank card, including one at a gas station where prosecutors said Jenkins and the vehicle used in the armed robbery and shooting were captured on surveillance video.

Meantime, Jenkins allegedly used the cell phone that was stolen and had saved his Instagram account on it. When the victim went to buy a new phone, Jenkins' profile appeared on the cloud. Prosecutors said he admitted to putting his Instagram account on the woman's phone.

Prosecutors also said Jenkins used one of the women's credit cards to try to buy $1,000 worth of sneakers online. Jenkins was captured at numerous locations on video, and admitted that he was the person caught on camera, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also allege Jenkins and another man were behind a June 9 robbery in the 700 block of West Roscoe Street in which they took a woman's phone and wallet with credit cards. Prosecutors also said Jenkins is charged with the possession of two stolen vehicles used in the two crimes.

Jenkins was arrested Monday in the Armour Square neighborhood by a robbery taskforce. Police said he fled from officers when they tried to take him into custody, and that he threw a weapon over a fence. Prosecutors said in court said that weapon was a loaded gun with a laser attachment.

Jenkins has no FOID card or concealed carry license, according to prosecutors.

His next court date was not immediately known.