Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in head and chest in Washington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood Friday evening.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the 43-year-old man was in the alley in the 10200 block of South Carpenter around 6:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head and chest.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.
