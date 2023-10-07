Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in head and chest in Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood Friday evening. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 43-year-old man was in the alley in the 10200 block of South Carpenter around 6:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head and chest. 

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate. 

