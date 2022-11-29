Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 20-year-old shot, killed in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood Monday evening.

The man was near the sidewalk in the 700 block of 79th Street just before 7 p.m. when he was shot in the head, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 7:40 PM

