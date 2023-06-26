Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy killed in drive-by

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department around 4:11 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South California Avenue when he was approached by a white vehicle and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was struck in the chest and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.