Study ranks Chicago as seventh most expensive city for takeout pizza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago usually makes every top 10 list for pizzas, but perhaps we would rather not have been on this particular one.

The study by Betting.com found the Windy City's takeout pizza is the seventh most expensive in the United States. The average is $20.88 for a 14-inch margherita. The cost per slice works out to $2.61.

Portland, Oregon tops the list, with an average cost of $21.67 for a 14-inch margherita. San Jose, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Fresno follow to outrank Chicago in pizza prices.

Rounding out the top 10 after Chicago are Los Angeles , Bakersfield, and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the cheapest 14-inch margherita pizza on the list is only a four-hour drive to the east. In Detroit, it would cost $13.39.

El Paso comes in at second cheapest, followed by Oklahoma City, Fort Worth, and Tulsa.

There was no indication as to why the margherita pizza was chosen for this study, as it is not the first style that springs to mind when one thinks of Chicago pizza. New York or Detroit either.