Chicago serial puncher William Livingston arrested for June attacks on random women

A Chicago man who has a long criminal record of physically attacking random people has been arrested and charged with felonies for two random attacks in June.

An investigation by CBS News Chicago found William Livingston has been arrested at least 20 times dating back to 2012 but keeps being released from custody.

In June, Livingston was identified by two victims as their attacker. He struck a 40-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman in separate incidents in the 2700 block of North Clark Street on June 12.

One of those victims, Anne Kurze, identified him from a polie lineup as her attacker.

"He stood about this far from me, and punched me, and then kept walking north up the street," she told CBS News Investigative Reporter Dave Savini.

Livingston is also accused of striking two women and a 15-year-old girl randomly in separate attacks while they were walking from River North to the Loop earlier this year.

Chicago police said he was arrested by CPD and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

He appears in court Thursday for a detention hearing.