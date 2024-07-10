Chicago senior citizens reflect on the past as they fill up a time capsule for the future

Looking to the future, Chicago senior citizens reflect on the past for a time capsule

Looking to the future, Chicago senior citizens reflect on the past for a time capsule

Looking to the future, Chicago senior citizens reflect on the past for a time capsule

CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents at a senior living community celebrating 100 years on the South Side were asked what life would be like in 50 years, and they didn't want the opportunity to pass to memorialize their predictions.

At Smith Village in Morgan Park, residents find that every story starts with a blank page. And to fill one, they're turning to a popular advice: write what you know.

"We're filling out something to be inserted in our time capsule," said resident Dorothy Pawelski. "I said 50 years from now, I predict that more than half of the residents will be at least 100 years old and enjoying life."

The seniors at Smith Village Community Living Center know about longevity.

"We have made great strides in medical research, and I hope that continues," said Mary Lavoie, a resident for the past two years.

Naturally, the task of leaving predictions for the future, to be tucked away in this time capsule has them reflecting on the past.

"Who would have thought my doctor call and conduct an interview with me on the phone? I remember house calls, so there you go," Palewski said.

They're doing this as their home, Smith Village, celebrates one century as a senior living community.

"I remember seeing my first television through my neighbor's window because everybody was on their front porch. They were the first on the block to get it… Television. Now you watch everything on your phone," Lavoie said.

The time capsule will be lowered into the ground at a ceremony on August 12. It will be sealed off at the top with all the hopes, dreams, and predictions to open sometime in 50 years.

"I hope 50 years from now, I know 50 years from now, we will still be doing as well as we did 100 years ago when we found it," said Kevin McGee, President and CEO of Smith Senior Living.

When they think about what's next, some things may be up in the air.

"I wrote I had hopes for the Sox," Lavoie said. "I hope things improve for them."

But when the women look at the people coming behind them, that fills their page with optimism.

"When I see my kids, my grandkids, that gives me encouragement," said five-year resident Margaret Henry.