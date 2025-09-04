Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago proclaims Sept. 4 to be Sandra Cisneros Day, celebrating famed author of "The House on Mango Street"

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago proclaims Sept. 4 to be Sandra Cisneros Day
Chicago proclaims Sept. 4 to be Sandra Cisneros Day 01:31

Mayor Brandon Johnson has proclaimed Sept. 4, 2025 to be Sandra Cisneros Day, honoring the famed local author.

Cisneros has written more than a dozen books, including the cherished novel "The House on Mango Street."

Cisneros is also being honored with he Harold Washington Literary Award as part of the 2025 Printers Row Lit Festival.

Cisneros joined CBS News Chicago to talk about the impact the city has had on her writing and how she incorporated life in Chicago into her stories.

Chicago native, author of “The House on Mango Street” joins CBS News Chicago 03:50

Cisneros is one of more than 100 authors appearing at Printers Row Lit Fest this weekend. The festival features everything from children's storytelling to novelists and nonfiction writers. Authors will do readings and meet with fans.

Printers Row Lit Fest is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South Dearborn between Ida B Wells and Polk. Admission is free. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue