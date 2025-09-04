Chicago proclaims Sept. 4 to be Sandra Cisneros Day, celebrating famed author of "The House on Mango Street"

Mayor Brandon Johnson has proclaimed Sept. 4, 2025 to be Sandra Cisneros Day, honoring the famed local author.

Cisneros has written more than a dozen books, including the cherished novel "The House on Mango Street."

Cisneros is also being honored with he Harold Washington Literary Award as part of the 2025 Printers Row Lit Festival.

Cisneros joined CBS News Chicago to talk about the impact the city has had on her writing and how she incorporated life in Chicago into her stories.

Cisneros is one of more than 100 authors appearing at Printers Row Lit Fest this weekend. The festival features everything from children's storytelling to novelists and nonfiction writers. Authors will do readings and meet with fans.

Printers Row Lit Fest is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South Dearborn between Ida B Wells and Polk. Admission is free.