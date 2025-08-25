Watch CBS News
Woman sexually assaulted in River West, suspect taken into custody

Elyssa Kaufman
A suspect was arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Chicago's River West neighborhood early Monday morning. 

According to Chicago police, the 29-year-old woman was assaulted in the 800 block of West Superior around 2:30 a.m.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. 

The suspect, police said, attempted to flee the scene in a gray sedan and hit a pole. He was taken into custody and has not been identified by officials. 

Police said charges are pending. Further details were not released. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

