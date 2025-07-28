Man posing as rideshare driver sought in 2 sexual assaults on Near North Side

Chicago police issued an alert to rideshare passengers about two sexual assaults by a man they said posed as a rideshare driver.

Both incidents happened on the Gold Coast and the Near North Side.

The first happened around 5 a.m. on March 30 in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and the second happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 1500 block of North Wells Street.

Police said the fake rideshare driver picked up female victims in a midsize black SUV, and later sexually assaulted them. The vehicle was not the one ordered by the victims via a ride-sharing app.

Police did not give a detailed description of the suspect.

Rideshare passengers are advised to verify that the picture and license plate from the rideshare app match the vehicle and driver, share their rideshare information and/or location with family or friends, and stay in communication with them while in a rideshare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference numbers JJ200277or JJ340067.