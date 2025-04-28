State Street Bridge over Chicago River closed until mid-November

The State Street Bridge over the Chicago River is closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic until November for emergency repairs.

Crews are removing and replacing floor beams and fixing center lock components of the drawbridge. Crews will also repair viaducts north of the bridge during the closure.

The bridge will remain closed to all traffic through mid-November. There are extensive detours in place to help pedestrians and cars maintain the flow of traffic.

State Street Bridge detour information

Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared to use detours to get across the Chicago River:

Northbound vehicular traffic: From northbound State St, detour to westbound Wacker Dr, to northbound Dearborn St, to eastbound Kinzie St, back to northbound State St.

Southbound vehicular traffic: From southbound State St, detour to westbound Kinzie St, to southbound Clark St, to eastbound Wacker Dr, back to southbound State St.

Pedestrians can use Dearborn Street or Wabash Avenue as alternate routes.

Bicyclists can use the existing protected bike lane on Dearborn Street.

CTA bus reroutes for bridge closure

No. 29 northbound: Northbound buses detour from State Street to westbound Wacker Drive, to northbound Dearborn Street, to eastbound Illinois continuing on route to Navy Pier

No. 29 southbound: Southbound buses from Navy Pier detour to westbound Grand Ave., to southbound State Street, to westbound Kinzie, to southbound Clark, to eastbound Wacker and back onto southbound State.

No. 36 southbound: Southbound buses detour off State to westbound Kinzie, to southbound Clark, to eastbound Wacker and back on to southbound State Street.

No. 62 southbound: Southbound buses reroute off State Street to northbound Dearborn, to westbound Kinzie, to southbound Clark, to eastbound Wacker and back onto southbound State Street.

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report