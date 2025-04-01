Giant Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans float on Chicago River ahead of grand opening of Harry Potter Shop

Chicagoans are used to seeing the Chicago River turn bright green for St. Patrick's Day weekend, but on Tuesday they saw something entirely new in the water: giant multicolored jelly beans – or, more precisely, Giant Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans from Harry Potter.

The April Fool's Day prank beneath the Michigan Avenue Bridge on Tuesday was a promotion for the new Harry Potter Shop opening next week on the Magnificent Mile.

The Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾/Facebook

Passersby were offered a taste test of the wonderfully wild mix of flavors offered by Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans. Fans of the Harry Potter books and films will know the magical candies range from delicious flavors like marshmallow, blueberry, and lemon drop; to unusual flavors like sausage or black pepper; to downright disgusting like vomit, dirt, or rotten egg.

Organizers said the beans will continue floating in the river through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Opening on April 10, the new Harry Potter Store at 676 N. Michigan Av. will not only sell Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans, but will be filled with other themed areas and merchandise, including a Butterbeer Bar; the store's own Triwizard Tournament, including a Goblet of Fire and Golden Egg; and apparel from the four Hogwarts houses – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase their own Harry Potter-themed wands, robs, stationery, and other collectibles, including personalized merchandise.

The Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾/Facebook

It will be only the second Harry Potter Shop in the United States, after the first one opened in New York in 2021.

The first Harry Potter retail store opened at King's Cross Station in London in 2012. King's Cross was seen in every Harry Potter movie, as Hogwarts students boarded the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9 ¾, which is invisible to "muggles."

Harry Potter Shops also are featured at five Universal Studios theme parks around the world.