Harry Potter Shop to open on Chicago's Magnificent Mile in spring 2025

New Harry Potter store to open in the spring on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Attention Potterheads! Hogwarts is coming to Chicago – kind of. A new Harry Potter retail store is opening on the Magnificent Mile next spring.

It will be the second Harry Potter Shop in the U.S., after the first one opened in New York in 2021.

The 12,000-square foot location at 676 N. Michigan Av. not only will sell Harry Potter merchandise, but also will feature unique experiences including photo opportunities, interactive displays, and film props.

"Our ambition is to bring some Harry Potter magic to Chicago with our uniquely themed shopping experience and unmatched selection of products. I am delighted we have secured such a great property in a prime location and look forward to the opening next year," said Sarah Roots, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Tours and Retail, which owns the Harry Potter Shops.

The first Harry Potter retail store opened at King's Cross Station in London in 2012. King's Cross was seen in every Harry Potter movie, as Hogwarts students boarded the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9 ¾, which is invisible to "muggles."

Harry Potter Shops also are featured at five Universal Studios theme parks around the world.