Chicago reopens DuSable Lake Shore Drive, other streets, after NASCAR event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The end of NASCAR weekend means the end of all these road closures for drivers.
Chicago officials said northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive reopened Sunday and southbound Michigan Avenue started to reopen Monday morning.
Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road will start to re-open Tuesday morning, but all of the tear-downs could take almost two weeks and not be completely finished until July 15.
