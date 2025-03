A man was stabbed while riding the CTA Red Line overnight.

Around 12:45 a.m., Chicago police said a 31-year-old man was riding the train when another man approached and cut him in the arm with a sharp object in the 100 block of West Cermak Road.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the offender was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Charges are pending.