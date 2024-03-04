Chicago gets rain followed by a cold front

Chicago gets a cloudy start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front as it moves through the area Monday night.

A few storms may produce hail and gusty winds, along with heavy rainfall.

Behind the front, drier and cooler weather arrives Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Another system arrives late in the week bringing a return of rain for Friday into Saturday.

Tonight: Showers/storms likely. Low around 40.

Tuesday: Showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

