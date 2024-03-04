Watch CBS News
Chicago gets rain followed by a cold front

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago gets a cloudy start to the week
Chicago gets a cloudy start to the week 02:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front as it moves through the area Monday night. 

A few storms may produce hail and gusty winds, along with heavy rainfall. 

Behind the front, drier and cooler weather arrives Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Another system arrives late in the week bringing a return of rain for Friday into Saturday.  

Tonight: Showers/storms likely. Low around 40. 

Tuesday: Showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. 

Wednesday: Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 2:30 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

