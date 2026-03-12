Chicago Public Schools students to compete in Citywide Spelling Bee Championship

Chicago Public Schools students hoped to spell success on Thursday in the Citywide Spelling Bee Championship.

Students from grades first through eighth were to participate in the spelling bee championship between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday at Alexander Graham Bell Elementary School, at 3730 N. Oakley Ave. in the North Center community.

The winner of the event will move on in May to the 101st Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., where they will compete against 200-plus students.

CPS has sent a regional winner to the National Spelling Bee for more than 60 years.