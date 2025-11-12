Chicago Public Schools OIG says district spent "questionable" and "exorbitant" sums on travel

In a scathing report dropped overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the inspector general for the Chicago Public Schools called the district's spending on travel "questionable" and "exoribtant."

The report detailed trips that investigators said taxpayers would find "excessive." It contains numerous eye-popping examples of what it calls "travel abuses" and "broken travel expense promises."

The investigation began after a complaint about a $20,000 staff trip to Egypt that was never approved.

The report, "Examination of CPS Overnight Travel Spending," found the amount spent on district travel more than doubled between 2019 and 2024. Most of that $7.7 million last year was for out-of-town employee professional development seminars or overnight student outings.

That $7.7 million figure for travel spending in 2024 was compared with $3.4 million for 2022, and $3.6 million for 2019.

Investigators said many of the trips were booked without pre-approvals, hotels and flights exceeded cost limits, and activities booked often had minimal value to students.

Some people charged CPS for limo rides to the airport. Other would attend conferences in places like Las Vegas or Disney World, but would not attend similar events in Chicago that would not have required travel.

The CPS Office of Inspector General alleges travel request reviews focused too much on proper paperwork instead of analyzing whether a trip was worth the cost.

The report says CPS was made aware of the findings and has already put a freeze on travel.

CPS earlier this year announced a

budget deficit of more than $700 million.

CPS released this statement Wednesday morning: