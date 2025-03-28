Chicago Public Schools inspired after spending part of spring break making college visits

More than 100 Chicago Public Schools students spent their spring break this week on a road trip visiting college campuses — many of them for the first time ever.

After their four-day tour of colleges, the students returned to Chicago knowing there is a whole other world outside their city blocks.

"Like HBCU college, I'm definitely interested in," said Darius Townsel.

Townsel is a CPS junior, who spent the week with 120 other students visiting six Midwest colleges and universities — including Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Townsel took three college hats home with him — including one for Wabash University.

"These are my top colleges—Wabash, it's an all-boys college…. They definitely got some great things. They keep you on track because there are no females there."

Jamir McBeath was impressed with Kentucky State.

"Kentucky State — it was real fun. I really enjoyed it," he said. "The food was great too, the food was — oh my God."

Each of the students is either with Youth Guidance's Becoming a Man or The Fellowship Initiative. This was the first time the two groups have done the trip together.

For the last decade, the groups have put on the annual trip to show students opportunities that lie ahead, such as a college degree. Many of them come from underserved communities.

"A lot of them, it was the first time being in a hotel," said Rai Mungong of Youth Guidance.

"It's the first time a lot of them have left Chicago, so it's a great sign of trust for the program, and the parents, to let their kids even go on this," said college tour director Josh Hurley.

The students met with admissions teams, learned about different majors, and walked the campuses to get a taste of daily life.

"It really helps students like prepare for their future and prepare to see like where life is going to take them," said high school junior Bryan Adasiak.

"When I first entered high school, I had no plans for college. I was just thinking, OK, I'll just get my diploma and just get a job," said Diego Lineras. "But here I am now in my junior year thanks to TFI, and I'm finally dreaming of going to, getting into engineering or law. And I'm finally thinking I can go big and make my family proud."