Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man finds prosthetics in Uptown, trying to reunite them with owner

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago man trying to reunite found prosthetics with rightful owner
Chicago man trying to reunite found prosthetics with rightful owner 00:28

A Chicago man is trying to reunite a pair of prosthetics he found on the city's North Side with their rightful owner.

The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he found the pair of prosthetics in a garden planter at a bus stop in the 4700 block of North Clark Street in Uptown around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

The man said he is not looking for money or attention, he just wants to make sure that the prosthetics, which he believes are leg prosthetics, are returned to their rightful owner.

He has been posting flyers around the neighborhood, but has not gotten many responses.

If you recognize the prosthetics and believe they belong to you, or know who they might belong to, email foundlimb@gmail.com with a description of the prosthetics, including information on them that only the owner would know, and a way to contact you. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue