Chicago man finds prosthetics in Uptown, trying to reunite them with owner

A Chicago man is trying to reunite a pair of prosthetics he found on the city's North Side with their rightful owner.

The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he found the pair of prosthetics in a garden planter at a bus stop in the 4700 block of North Clark Street in Uptown around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

The man said he is not looking for money or attention, he just wants to make sure that the prosthetics, which he believes are leg prosthetics, are returned to their rightful owner.

He has been posting flyers around the neighborhood, but has not gotten many responses.

If you recognize the prosthetics and believe they belong to you, or know who they might belong to, email foundlimb@gmail.com with a description of the prosthetics, including information on them that only the owner would know, and a way to contact you.