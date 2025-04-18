Some Chicago street festival could be smaller this year, here's why

Future of Chicago street festival at risk due to rising costs, lower donations

Future of Chicago street festival at risk due to rising costs, lower donations

Future of Chicago street festival at risk due to rising costs, lower donations

Some beloved Chicago street festivals are in jeopardy of downsizing this year because of rising costs.

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce told CBS News Chicago that festival essentials are more expensive than in past years, and donations at entry gates have dropped.

Because of that combination, Chicagoans can expect to see some cost-cutting moves this year, such as fewer stages and fewer performers. This includes the Wicker Park Fest and Northhalstead Market Days.

Twenty Chicago street festivals are now coming together to form a coalition to raise awareness about this issue. It's headed by Pamela Maass, a member of the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce.

She says the cost of producing these festivals rises every year for things like security, EMTs, insurance, fencing, and portable bathrooms.

Unlike city-produced festivals, these neighborhood fests do not get city funding.

If the event uses public streets, sidewalks or parkways, they can't charge for admission and are limited to asking for donations at the gate.

Maass says those donations are plummeting, partly because people think these are funded by taxpayer dollars.

The Silver Room Block Party did not return last year and now many others are at risk.

Some of the festivals apart of this coalition include Ribfest, Andersonville's Midsommarfest, and Chicago's Pride Festival.

CBS News Chicago will speak with Maass live on the stream at 9:30 a.m. for more information on the new coalition.