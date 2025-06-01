Celebrate 2025 Pride Month in Chicago with parades, festivals, and more

Pride month is underway in Chicago, and that means it's time for celebrations throughout the city and suburbs.

From parades, to performances, and festivals, check out some of the Pride events happening throughout the month.

Chicago Pride Fest

From June 21 to June 22, Pride Fest will take over Northalsted on Halsted Street between Addison and Grace streets. The event is free to attend, but a $20 donation is suggested to support performers and festival workers.

Performances will be on three stages, with Jesse McCartney, Deborah Cox, and Aluna as this year's headliners. Organizers have not yet announced the day-to-day lineup. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the "Best of Chicago" drag performance and the Proud Pet Parade.

Pride Fest will dedicate a Teen Pride Space near the Waveland + Broadway entrance for LGBTQ+ teens and allies ages 12-18.

2025 Pride Parade

This year's Chicago Pride Parade will step off on Sunday, June 29, at 11 a.m. with thousands expected to attend.

The theme of the LGBTQ+ community celebration will be "United in Pride." Organizers said this year's theme is a call to action and "highlights the power of coming together, embracing our diversity, and championing love, and equality."

In past years, the parade has started at the intersection of Sheridan and Broadway, with a route traveling about two miles, ending near Diversey and Cannon Drive, at the north end of Lincoln Park. The official map has not yet been released.

Dr. Maya Green and Dr. Catherine Creticos will serve as the 2025 Community Grand Marshals. Both are known for serving the LGBTQ+ community by increasing accessibility and advancing health and community wellness.

Suburban Pride festivals

Buffalo Grove's annual Produce Parade will be held on June 1. The route will start at Buffalo Grove and Thompson Boulevard, continue South on Buffalo Grove Road, and turn West on Deerfield Parkway. A picnic will follow at Mike Rylko Park.

Check out Pride in Park Ridge on June 5 at Hodges Park with food trucks, music and a drag show!

On June 7, stop by Elgin Pride at 11 a.m. at Festival Park and then Downers Grove PrideFest 2025 at noon in Fishel Park. The Des Plaines Community Pride Celebration will also take place on June 7 at the Christ Church UCC.

Aurora Pride will kick off on June 8 downtown with floats, performances, and more!

Pride with Cubs and Sox

The annual Pride Celebration at Wrigley Field will take place Thursday, June 12, as the cubs take on the Pirates.

Tickets come with a special-edition Cubs Pride jersey and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Center on Halsted. The jerseys are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pride at the Park at Rate Field will take place on June 18, as the White Sox play the Cardinals.

Each ticket comes with a Pride Night White Sox hat.