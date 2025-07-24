Transformer failure causes Chicago power outage in Belmont Cragin, ComEd says

A transformer failure on Chicago's Northwest Side caused several thousand residents to lose power overnight as temperatures struggled to dip below 80 degrees.

The outage happened in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. ComEd said a transformer "went bad" in the area of Diversey and Cicero, causing power outages in the neighborhood.

Some residents were forced outside into a warm night to get a break from the heat inside their homes. Others went to their cars to have air conditioning. Still others left the area to find relief elsewhere.

One neighbor said first the lights went out and then it started to heat up inside her home.

ComEd crews were at the scene to get power back on for those customers and said power had been restored as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Chicago is under a Heat Advisory for dangerous temperatures and humidity today. Overnight, air temperatures barely got below 80 degrees in many areas, with humidity making it feel warmer.

The city of Chicago and Cook County operate cooling centers that are free for all to access if they need air conditioning. Most locations open at 9 a.m.