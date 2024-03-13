Chicago, get ready for possible severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers may be around Wednesday evening, but a more organized rain develops after midnight.

Thunderstorms are likely by daybreak. These gusty storms could contain large hail and bring localized flooding problems due to their expected "training" effect.

Clouds and showers are expected to linger into the early afternoon. If this happens, the late afternoon/evening storm threat would not amount to much as the atmosphere would exhaust itself from the morning round.

There is the possibility that the morning round clears, and getting to the midday and early afternoon warming and sunshine, instability factors would rise, and the chance of late-day storms could increase.

Models favor the first scenario with the highest storm threat in the morning. After this system departs, a windy weekend begins with a reinforcing shot of chilly air starting St. Patrick's Day.

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS. THUNDER BY DAYBREAK. LOW 49.

THURSDAY: GUSTY STORMS. HIGH 58.

FRIDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGH 50.

SATURDAY: WINDY AND PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 58. GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS TO 35 MPH.

SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH CHILLY NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 30. HIGH 43.

