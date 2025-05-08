"Da Pope": Chicago ready with the jokes after native son Cardinal Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV

The internet wasted no time pumping out the jokes and memes after Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the papal name Pope Leo XIV.

Google search traffic for "Da Pope" has skyrocketed since the announcement.

"Da Pope" shirts are already in the works, with Wrigleyville-based Obvious Shirts sharing an image of a Bears-themed design reminiscent of former Bears coach Mike Ditka's iconic blue and orange sweater.

Chicago sports podcaster Ross Read shared an image of Leo XIV with the caption, "God bless everyone in the world, except Green Bay."

Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take shared a picture of the new pope donning a Chicago Bulls jersey with Michael Jordan's No. 23, flying in for a dunk from the free throw line at the United Center.

Sticking to the Bulls theme, social media users couldn't help but create videos of the pope's official entrance to the sound of "Sirius," by the Allan Parsons Project, the music the Bulls have played for team introductions since Michael Jordan's rookie year.

Many took to social media to suggest a looming change to Catholic communion, such as replacing communion wafers and wine with hot dogs and Malört, the wormwood-based spirit said to taste like gasoline, burnt rubber, and grapefruit.

One user on X even suggested Jeppson's Malört should come up with Malört-flavored communion wafers.

Some even suggested the new pope would soon be serving up deep-dish Chicago pizza as the new communion wafer.

Times of Northwest Indiana reporter Joseph Pete shared an image of a Chicago tavern-style pizza with the caption "Chicago pope to teach Italians how to slice pizza the proper way."

Plenty of social media denizens couldn't help but joke about a Chicagoan being elected pope before the Bears had a quarterback who threw for 4,000 yards in a season.

Today's "Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week" is the 5,000 quips about Chicago producing a Pope before a a 4K yard passer.



Chicago-based fast food chain Portillos jokingly tweeted, "more like Popetillos, amirite?" after asking, "How quickly can we ship Italian beef to Vatican City?"