Chicago area microbrewery introduces Cicada-Infused Malört​

Would you try a shot of Cicada-Infused Malort?

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) -- With the 17-year cicada emergence now officially under way in the Chicago area, you have probably already read a story or two about how you can eat cicadas.

Some experts suggest just pan-frying them or parboiling and toasting them in the oven.

At CBS 2 over the years, members of our on-air team have been treated to more ambitious preparations on live television – the late reporter Bob Wallace at a cicada prepared in a deep-fried batter in the kitchen of Café Ba-Ba-Reeba! back in 1990, while Meteorologist Ed Curran ate a po'boy with about a dozen cicadas that had been fried up by chef Jimmy Bannos at the Morton Arboretum in 2007.

Now, a local craft brewery has a new way to enjoy the culinary delights of cicadas – combined with Chicago's absolute, hands-down, no-question-about-it favorite spirit, Jeppson's Malört.

Noon Whistle Brewing is offering its exclusive locally-harvested Cicada-Infuesed Malört at its Lombard brewpub, at 800 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Lombard.

Malört is said to taste like gasoline, burnt rubber, and grapefruit – and Noon Whistle advises that the addition of virgin cicadas brings a flavor reminiscent of "succulent lobster" to make for "an insanely delicious concoction."

"It's a taste you won't find anywhere else, and it's only available once every 17 years!" Noon Whistle said.

Noon Whistle also advised that barflies can bring in their own cicada husks to add to their shots of Cicada-Infused Malört.

Noon Whistle reminds everyone – as many other sources have – that those with shellfish allergies should not consume cicadas.