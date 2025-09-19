Chicago police warning of man on e-scooter groping women

Chicago police warning of man on e-scooter groping women

Chicago police warning of man on e-scooter groping women

Chicago police are warning residents after multiple reports of sexual abuse involving a man riding an electric scooter.

Police said the man on a scooter is groping women, and it's happened at least five times in the last five weeks. The incidents have been reported in Humboldt Park, Garfield Park, and North Lawndale.

The man targets women who are using public transportation. In some cases, he even tried to get into a minor accident with the victims while they were also riding a scooter.

Police said the suspect wears a black or blue mask and rides a lime green and white scooter.

The sexual abuse incidents were reported at the following locations:

• 1100 block of N. Hamlin Ave. on August 15 at 7:50 p.m.

• 800 block of S. Sacramento Blvd. on September 2 at 9:00 a.m.

• 3700 block of W. Polk St. on September 10 at 3:26 p.m.

• 900 block of S. Central Park Ave. on September 15 at 10:23 p.m.

• 300 block of S. Kedzie Ave. on September 16 at 8:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.