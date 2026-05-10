Chicago police warn of attempted kidnapping in Humboldt Park

Chicago police issued a community alert to residents about an attempted kidnapping in Humboldt Park during the weekend.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road.

Police say that the suspect, only described as a Hispanic man wearing a red baseball cap, got out of a white sedan and approached the victim. He then grabbed them by the hair and told them to get in the car at knifepoint.

After a brief struggle, the victim was able to alert bystanders, who helped the victim get away from the suspect.

Police are advising residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times, watch for suspicious activity or people in the area, and if a situation arises, attempt to yell or wave down bystanders for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK248541