Chicago police warn of multiple burglaries in Chinatown, Bridgeport

Chicago police are warning residents about a string of burglaries on the city's South Side.

The burglaries happened in the Chinatown and Bridgeport neighborhoods during the afternoon and evening hours. The latest burglary happened on Saturday.

Police said two men damaged the front or rear door frame of a residential building until they gained access. In some buildings, they would go to multiple units in an attempt to get inside. Once in, they took money and other valuables.

Incident times and locations:

2300 block of South Normal Avenue on April 30 at 5:00 p.m.

2300 block of South Normal Avenue on April 30 at 5:10 p.m.

2600 block of South Union Avenue on May 8 at 8:30 p.m.

400 block of West 27th Street on May 8 at 8:30 p.m.

400 block of West 27th Street on May 8 at 8:50 p.m.

400 block of West 27th Street on May 8 at 8:53 p.m.

400 block of West 28th Place on May 10 at 3:05 p.m.

Police said one of the suspects was a white man between 20 and 30 years of age, between 5 feet 11 and 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a light complexion. He was wearing a black ski mask, a blue zip-hooded sweatshirt, and gray pants. In another incident, the suspect was only described as a Black male last seen fleeing a property.

Residents are advised to keep doors and windows secured and repair them immediately if needed, report any suspicious activity, and, if video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip to CDPTIP.com, using reference number #P25-1-061.