Chicago police warn about 4 apartment burglaries on South Side

Chicago police are warning residents in the Bridgeport neighborhood after four apartment burglaries were reported this month. 

One of the burglaries happened on Dec. 13, and three others on Monday, all during the afternoon and evening hours. 

Police said in each incident, an unknown number of burglars entered an apartment by forcing open a door and then took property from inside.     

Incident times and locations:

  • 2900 block of South Wallace Street on Dec. 13, around 7:55 p.m.
  • 2900 block of South Emerald Avenue on Dec. 22, around 4:40 p.m.
  • 3000 block of South Lowe Avenue on Dec. 22, around 4:30 p.m.
  • 3100 block of South Lowe Avenue on Dec. between 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number #P251128.

