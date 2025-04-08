Chicago police arrest 14-year-old for South Side carjacking, robbery

Chicago police said a 14-year-old is charged with a carjacking and robbery in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 43-year-old had her personal belongings and car taken by force in the 6600 block of South Ada Street on Feb. 28.

Chicago police said they arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the crime on Monday in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood. He faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of robbery.

No further details have been released. The teen has not been identified because of his age.

It was not immediately clear if the teen had appeared in court.