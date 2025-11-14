Chicago police release suspect photos in Little Village jewelry store shooting that killed father and son

Chicago police released surveillance photos of two suspects they are trying to identify in a deadly shooting outside a Little Village jewelry store that killed a father and son.

Last weekend 63-year-old Faustino Alamo Dominguez and his 25-year-old son, Luis Angel Alamo were shot and killed after confronting burglars at their family store in the 3800 block of W. 26th Street.

Chicago police said just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and robbed the business before walking back outside. While outside, he got into a fight with Faustino and Luis, shooting them multiple times. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their family said they had a jewelry shop in west suburban Cicero before opening the Little Village location just two years ago.

Police released photos of two suspects they are trying to identify in the shooting.

The first is described as a Black man wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a baseball cap with a brown brim, glasses, black cargo pants and gray sneakers.

The second is described as a Black man wearing a tan bucket hack, a Chicago Blackhawks Jersey, tan pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about these suspects, contact Chicago police at 312-746-8252 or call 911.