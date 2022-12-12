Chicago police seek suspect who pepper sprayed, robbed CTA bus driver

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the person they said pepper sprayed and robbed a CTA bus driver last month.

The incident occurred in the 6300 block of South Stony Island on Nov. 9, police said.

CPD released images of the suspect dressed in a red hoodie captured by CTA security cameras.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-745-4706.