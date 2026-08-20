Chicago police issue surveillance video of man wanted in shooting that killed CTA worker in Roseland

Chicago police released surveillance video Thursday of a suspect in a shooting that left a CTA switch worker dead in the Roseland community back in June.

The shooting that killed Kevin Barlow, 57, took place around 4 a.m. on Monday, June 29, in the 9800 block of South State Street.

Family said Barlow was shot in the chest outside the Chicago Transit Authority 98th Street rail maintenance facility. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and later died.

Barlow had been on the job with the CTA for 18 years.

Family of Kevin Barlow

The video shows a man wanted in the shooting walking south from 97th Street and Michigan Avenue toward the 9900 block of South State Street. He is then seen walking in the 10100 block of South Perry Avenue.

He is seen wearing a hoodie with a modified Chicago Bears logo showing a bear paw print with a dripping effect at the bottom, and the Bears' "C" and the Chicago skyline in the middle.

Anyone with information should call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8271 and ask for Detective Crisp.