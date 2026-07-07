Chicago police release photos of suspect in fatal shooting of CTA switch worker in Roseland

Chicago police on Tuesday released photos of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a CTA switch worker last week.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday, June 29, in the 9800 block of State Street in the Roseland community.

Chicago police said the victim, a 57-year-old man identified by family as Kevin Barlow, was shot in the chest outside the CTA 98th Street rail maintenance facility. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and later died.

Kevin Barlow Family of Kevin Barlow

Information surrounding what led to the shooting remains unclear.

A union representing Chicago transit workers confirmed that the victim was a CTA switch worker. The family says he worked on the job for 18 years.

A few hours after the shooting, police recovered a black Mercedes SUV matching the same description as the way neighbors described Barlow's car. Police have not confirmed a connection, but the vehicle is being investigated in connection with a carjacking and homicide.

Police only had a vague description of the suspect, but said the man was wearing a grey colored hooded top with a bear claw on the back and dark colored pants on the day of the shooting.

Photos of suspect in fatal shooting of CTA switch worker. Chicago Police

A combined reward of up to $12,000 by the Union Local 308 and Cook County Crime Stoppers is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK312771.

The video above is from a previous report.