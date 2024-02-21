Chicago Police squad car hits parked car, tree on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was unhurt Wednesday after crashing a squad car into a parked vehicle, and then a tree, in the Northwest Side's Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said the crash happened at 2:26 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Kildare Avenue, near Cullom Avenue.

The squad car was headed north on Kildare Avenue when it hit a parked vehicle and then a tree, police said.

One of the tires fell off the police sport-utility vehicle, and the airbags deployed.

Police have not said the cause of the crash.