Five arrested after Humboldt Park shootout with Chicago Police

Five arrested after West Side shootout with Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people are in custody after a shootout with police on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of North Central Park.

According to a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, no officers were injured, but one suspect was wounded.

Two guns were recovered.

The injured suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was on the scene. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit COPA's website.