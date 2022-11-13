Watch CBS News
Five arrested after Humboldt Park shootout with Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people are in custody after a shootout with police on Chicago's West Side. 

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of North Central Park. 

According to a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, no officers were injured, but one suspect was wounded. 

Two guns were recovered. 

The injured suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was on the scene. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit COPA's website

November 12, 2022

