Chicago police seek to identify CTA Blue Line strong arm robbery suspect

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place on the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie last month.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the station, located in the 500 block of South Kedzie, when she was approached by the suspect, according to police. The suspect then attempted to engage the victim in conversation when he later knocked her to the ground.

The suspect took the victim's personal property and fled.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place on the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie last month. Chicago Police Department

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 3:09 PM

