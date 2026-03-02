Chicago police searching for missing man last seen at O'Hare Airport

Chicago police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at O'Hare Airport last week.

Elijah Joseph Hoard, 23, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 27, and may be in need of medical attention.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and cream colored shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sare 1 SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.