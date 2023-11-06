Chicago police officer and suspect wounded in shooting in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and a suspect both were wounded in a shooting Monday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police and fire officials confirmed an officer was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot around noon in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue. The officer's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Fire Department officials also confirmed a suspect was shot and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in "extremely critical" condition.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available.